Russian miner Nornickel says 2022 EBITDA down 17% to $8.7 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

February 10, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Friday that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17% year-on-year in 2022 to $8.7 billion, as it grappled with a drop in sales and higher operating costs.

Nornickel is the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel. While it has not been directly targeted by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, it has faced problems importing equipment and transporting goods abroad.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.