Russian miner Metalloinvest to issue bonds replacing dollar Eurobond issue

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia's largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest MTALI.UL on Wednesday said it would place an issue of replacement bonds that partially substitute a dollar-denominated Eurobond with a new rouble issue.

Metalloinvest said it would partially replace outstanding Eurobonds worth $650 million, due in 2028 and with an annual coupon rate of 3.375%.

Replacement bonds are a substitute for Eurobonds that Russian companies can no longer service due to sanctions connected with Moscow's actions in Ukraine and have equivalent issue sizes, coupons and maturities.

Metalloinvest's replacement bonds will have terms similar to those of the Eurobonds due in 2028 regarding the amount and dates of coupon yield payments, maturity date and par value, the company said.

The order book for replacement bonds is expected to be compiled from Oct. 5-13.

(Gdansk Newsroom; editing by David Evans)

