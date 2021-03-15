BLK

Russian miner GV Gold announces plan to hold IPO on Moscow Exchange

Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Russian mid-sized gold miner GV Gold said on Monday it planned to hold an initial public offering of ordinary shares on the Moscow exchange.

The company, which did not give a date for the planned IPO, said it would not sell any shares itself and that it would not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

It said the selling shareholders were Sergey Dokuchaev, Natalia Opaleva, Valerian Tikhonov, Sergey Vasilyev, BlackRock Global Funds and BlackRock Gold and General Fund.

Reuters reported on Friday that GV Gold planned to announce an IPO this week, citing three financial market sources.

