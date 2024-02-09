Russian metals giant Nornickel's 2023 profit slumps 51%

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM on Friday said its 2023 net profit slumped by 51% to $2.9 billion on lower revenue as prices for nickel, copper, palladium and rhodium fell.

"The Company sold all metal volumes produced in 2023 as well as a part of stock accumulated in 2022," Nornickel said in a statement.

Geopolitical risks have also hampered Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer and a major producer of refined nickel.

CEO Vladimir Potanin said last year that sanctions had constrained Nornickel's development, though Western governments have refrained from targeting the company directly in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Full-year revenue fell 15% to $14.4 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 21% to $6.9 billion.

Last week, Nornickel said it expected a further decline in its nickel and palladium output this year, hit by adverse geopolitical risks and postponed furnace repairs, following on from a drop in production in 2023.

