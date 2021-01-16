Cryptocurrencies

Russian Metals Firm Norilsk Nickel Backs IBM’s Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Pact

Norilsk Nickel, a Russia-based metals company, has announced it backs IBM’s Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network (RSBN), which supports responsible sourcing and production in mining.

  • The Russian nickel and palladium mining company said it would use RSBN to share data with selected members and keep a supply chain record of mineral production.
  • The agreement would include the creation of metal-backed tokens on the global Atomyze platform that represents physical assets in digital form.
  • The RSBN and Atomyze platforms have been built on IBM blockchain technology and powered by the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Fabric.
  • By joining the RSBN, Nornickel has agreed to have its supply chains audited annually against key responsible-sourcing requirements by RCS Global.
  • “We believe that the digital technologies of RSBN and Atomyze will create the path for Nornickel and its partners to participate in a circular value chain, tracing commodity flows in near real-time as well as replacing cumbersome paperwork,” said Anton Berlin, Nornickel’s vice president of sales and distribution.
  • In December 2019, one of the largest cobalt producers, Glencore PLC, joined the RSBN, announcing it would use RSBN’s Hyperledger Fabric platform for its cobalt production and become a full consortium member.

