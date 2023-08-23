News & Insights

Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin dead, channel affiliated with Wagner says

Credit: REUTERS/INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE OF RUSSI

August 23, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, a Telegram channel affiliated with his Wagner mercenary group reported on Wednesday.

"The head of the Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland – Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia," a post in the Grey Zone channel said.

"But even in Hell, he will be the best! Glory to Russia!"

Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, the Russian authorities said.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

