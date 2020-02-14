Russian medical firm EMC 'ready' for IPO at any time - company CEO

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian private medical company EMC is ready to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) at any time and is waiting for the right market conditions, the company's CEO Andrei Yanovsky told Reuters on Friday.

"The company is ready to do it at any moment, waiting for a promising market environment," Yanovsky said.

(Reporting by Olga Popova, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.