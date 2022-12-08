Russian markets on fragile ground as oil price cap begins to weigh

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble and stocks were down slightly in morning trading on Thursday, with uncertainty high as global oil prices hover below $80 a barrel and analysts saying the West's price cap on Russian oil exports is starting to hit the market.

At 0655 GMT The Russian rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 62.88 RUBUTSTN=MCX, trading close to a two-month low, while the currency was flat against the euro at 66.03 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble was also flat against the Chinese yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX at 9.01. Trading in the Chinese currency has accelerated this year as the Russian government and firms try to ditch their reliance on Western hard currencies.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% on the day at $78.04, but prices have slumped almost 20% since the start of November amid fears over a looming recession in the United States and Europe.

Russia's Urals oil blend was trading with an almost 40% discount to Brent, analysts at Alor Broker wrote in a research note on Thursday, days after an EU export embargo came into force and the EU, G7 and Australia set a $60 price cap on Russian oil exports.

"Russian Urals is in a bad spot, with barrels trading for less than $56 today," Alor Broker analysts wrote.

"Taking into account the strong rouble, we should expect a sharp dropoff in the financial performance of the oil industry in the last quarter of the year, with the drop in oil revenues also affecting many other sectors," they added.

Russian stock indexes were down at the open. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 0.3% to 1,095.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,187.9 points.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

