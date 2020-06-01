Russian manufacturing activity stays near record low in May -PMI

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian manufacturing activity shrank in May, but at a slower rate than the month before, as restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to subdue production.

The Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for factory activity fell to 36.2 in May from 31.3 in April, remaining well below the 50.0 mark dividing expansion from contraction.

The decline in output, though less severe than in April, was among the strongest monthly falls in over a decade, linked to weak demand conditions and smaller order volumes.

Employment fell for the 10th month in succession, with social distancing measures blamed in part for the decline.

Future output fell to 49.7 and into contraction for the first time since being included in the survey in April 2012.

"Manufacturers do not foresee conditions improving over the next year, as expectations turned pessimistic for the first time on record," said Sian Jones, an economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

"Our current forecast for industrial production signals year-on-year contractions in output until the second quarter of 2021."

