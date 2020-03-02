Russian manufacturing activity shrinks for 10th month in Feb - PMI

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian manufacturing activity shrank in February for the 10th straight month, but at its slowest pace in six months thanks to a shallower drop in new orders, a business survey showed on Monday.

The Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for factory activity rose to 48.2 in February from 47.9 in January but remained below the 50.0 mark dividing expansions from contractions.

The coronavirus epidemic has disrupted global supply chains, hurting Russian manufacturers as well, and their output subindex fell to its lowest since November as firms reported reduced purchasing power among clients.

"Weak demand continued to weigh on the Russian manufacturing sector as contractions in production and new orders were sustained in February," said Sian Jones, an economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

"The decline in total sales eased, however, as the sector showed some signs of recovering despite challenging domestic demand conditions."

February saw employment in the sector fall for the seventh month running, commonly attributed to redundancies following lower production requirements.

Expectations over future output eased from January.

"Although our latest forecast points to accelerations in industrial production growth in the opening two quarters of 2020, manufacturers remain hesitant regarding their output expectations for the year ahead," Jones said.

