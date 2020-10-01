Russian manufacturing activity contracts again in Sept - PMI

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian manufacturing activity contracted in September after one month of growth, hit by a fall in new orders due to weak demand, a survey showed on Thursday.

HIS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.9 from 51.1 the previous month, sliding back below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction, where it had been from April to July.

After plunging to a record low of 31.3 in April, the first full month of pandemic-related lockdowns in Russia, the headline PMI reading had been rising, although broader economic activity remains far from its pre-crisis levels.

Even though production in the manufacturing sector increased for the fourth month in a row, weak client demand prompted companies to shed staff further in September, the monthly survey showed.

"Although firms resumed operations following the easing of restrictions, subdued order inflows and muted business confidence did not encourage the expansion of workforce numbers, with the rate of job shedding accelerating," said Sian Jones, an economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

At the same time, inflation in the sector gained pace in September. Output charges rose along with cost burdens as the value of the rouble fell, pushing the uptick in purchase prices above the series average.

Manufacturers remained optimistic about the prospects of a rise in output over the next year but the degree of confidence reached a four-month low.

"With uncertainty in the global economy prevailing and domestic demand struggling for momentum, there remains a long recovery path ahead for the manufacturing sector," Jones said.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.