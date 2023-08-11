News & Insights

Russian lunar lander craft under control after launch - Ifax

Credit: REUTERS/ROSCOSMOS

August 11, 2023 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Operators on the ground are now in control of the Russian Luna-25 spacecraft launched earlier on Friday, the Interfax news agency cited Russian space agency Roscosmos as saying.

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday in a bid to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.