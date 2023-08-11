Russian lunar lander craft under control after launch - Ifax

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Operators on the ground are now in control of the Russian Luna-25 spacecraft launched earlier on Friday, the Interfax news agency cited Russian space agency Roscosmos as saying.

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday in a bid to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kim Coghill)

