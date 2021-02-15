Russian low price goods network Fix Price says considering London, Moscow IPO

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian low price retail goods network Fix Price on Monday said it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) in London and Moscow of its global depositary receipts from certain existing shareholders, subject to market conditions.

Fix Price, which sells goods in walk-in shops and online at fixed prices, has grown in popularity as the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced many Russians' spending power.

The company generated revenue of more than 190 billion roubles ($2.59 billion) in 2020, Fix Price CEO Dmitry Kirsanov said in a statement.

Financial market sources last month told Reuters Fix Price may raise nearly $1 billion and had retained investment banks to arrange the possible deal.

($1 = 73.3153 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.