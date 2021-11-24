Russian lender TCS reports record Q3 profit, ilfted by new customers

Adds detail, quotes

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding TCSq.L reported a 31% increase in its third-quarter profit to score a record high thanks to new customer acquisitions and confirmed its full-year profit forecast.

Net profit rose to 16.5 billion roubles ($221.8 million) in July-September, while total revenue increased by 48% to 71.7 billion roubles thanks to diversified revenue streams.

The group, which runs Russia's largest online bank, Tinkoff, confirmed its 2021 profit guidance at no less than 60 billion roubles.

TCS also lowered its cost of risk projection to below 5% from the 5% area expected previously as the non-performing loan ratio fell to 8.6% as of end-September from 10.3% in late 2020.

In October, Russia has added online bank Tinkoff to the list of systemically important banks thanks to its rapidly growing client base, meaning the lender will face stricter requirements but may count on support if it runs into trouble.

Tinkoff had 18.5 million of total customers as of end-September versus 12.1 million a year earlier, its said on Wednesday.

TCS's depositary receipts on the Moscow Exchange TCSGDR.MM outperformed the market after the earnings report, climbing 3.4% on the day compared with a 0.8% increase in the benchmark MOEX index .IMOEX.

($1 = 74.4006 roubles)

