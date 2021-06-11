Russian lender TCS buys 5% stake in St Petersburg Exchange

Alexander Marrow Reuters
MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russia's largest online bank Tinkoff, part of TCS Group TCSq.L, has acquired 5% of ordinary shares in the St Petersburg Exchange, Russia's major bourse for trading foreign stocks, the lender said in a statement on Friday.

The parties last week agreed the bank could buy a larger stake of a maximum of 7.5% of the exchange's share capital.

