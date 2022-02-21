Oil

Russian lender Sberbank, retailer X5 in talks to expand cooperation in e-commerce

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Russian lender Sberbank and retailer X5 Group are in talks to expand their cooperation on joint projects in e-commerce, cloud technologies and artificial intelligence, the companies said on Monday.

"X5 will primarily focus on the development of instant grocery delivery services, while Perekrestok Vprok, an online hypermarket, might join Sber's e-commerce business and evolve within its ecosystem," Sberbank said.

