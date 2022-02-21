Russian lender Sberbank, retailer X5 in talks to expand cooperation in e-commerce

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank SBER.MM and retailer X5 Group PJPq.L are in talks to expand their cooperation on joint projects in e-commerce, cloud technologies and artificial intelligence, the companies said on Monday.

"X5 will primarily focus on the development of instant grocery delivery services, while Perekrestok Vprok, an online hypermarket, might join Sber's e-commerce business and evolve within its ecosystem," Sberbank said.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

