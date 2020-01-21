Russian-led strikes on rebel-held northwest Syria kill 40 - rescuers

Russian-led air strikes killed at least 40 people on Tuesday in northwest Syria in a major army assault backed by Iranian militias to clear out rebels that has sent tens of thousands of people fleeing toward the border with Turkey, residents and rescuers said.
