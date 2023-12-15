Russian lawmakers back new central bank powers over traders, investors

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Friday approved a law that would give the central bank broad new powers to suspend some activities by traders and investors and bar some unspecified trading actions at times when it thinks there is a risk to financial stability.

The law - passed in the third and final reading in the lower house of parliament, the State Duma - would significantly expand the bank's powers and did not specify which activities or actions it could restrict, or which risks could trigger action.

If passed in the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, and signed by President Vladimir Putin, the law would come into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Transactions that the central bank deems threatening could be restricted for all market participants, while some market players could face six-month blanket trading bans, the text of the draft law showed.

Retail investors, commenting on the law on a Telegram chat, said it appeared the new powers would increase controls over trading in the rouble.

"If the market is in one set of hands, it is no longer a market," one investor wrote.

Some suggested that the change may have been prompted by U.S. sanctions on SPB Exchange SPBE.MM, Russia's second-largest bourse, which was forced to halt trading temporarily and switch to settlements in roubles in early November. More than two thirds of client funds are frozen.

"The law provides additional tools allowing the Bank of Russia to fulfil its functions in providing financial stability," the central bank said in response to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.