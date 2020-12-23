US Markets
Russian lawmakers back hefty fines for websites that fail to remove banned content

Nadezhda Tsydenova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to pass a bill that would fine online platforms and internet providers up to 20% of their turnover in Russia if they fail to remove banned content.

The authors of the draft legislation singled out the cases of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as justification for the fines and said they had failed to remove hundreds of URL pages containing content banned in Russia.

