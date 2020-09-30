Russian lawmakers approve tax hike for some mining, oil firms

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Wednesday approved a plan to increase taxes for some mining and oil companies, Russian news agencies reported, as Moscow seeks to plug the a budget gap left by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia announced the plan, which is expected to bring in 340 billion roubles ($4.3 billion) a year, this month against the backdrop of a falling rouble and expectations of three years of budget deficit.

The changes will triple the mineral extraction tax (MET) on metals and fertiliser producers, scrap a zero MET on high-viscosity oil and remove a lower rate of MET for mature oilfields.

In the third and final reading, the Duma lawmakers backed tax changes for oil companies, but reduced the burden for Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM and Tatneft TATN.MM compared with the first reading, Interfax news agency reported.

The final reading also excluded new mining projects, protected by special investment agreements with the government, from the tax hike.

The lawmakers also backed tax breaks for certain oilfields in Western Siberia, the heartland of Russia's oil industry, with energy champion Rosneft ROSN.MM seen as the main winner.

($1 = 78.3910 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

