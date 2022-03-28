US Markets

Russian lawmaker says G7 refusing to pay roubles will mean gas supply halt -RIA

Russian lawmaker Ivan Abramov on Monday said a refusal by the G7 to pay for Russian gas in roubles would lead to an unequivocal halt in supplies, the RIA news agency said.

Energy ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations reject demands by President Vladimir Putin that "unfriendly" countries pay for Russian gas with roubles, Germany said on Monday.

Abramov sits on the economic policy committee of the Federation Council, the Russian parliament's upper chamber.

