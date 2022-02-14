Russian investors display war chat scepticism

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russian investors are not fully buying Washington’s warnings of imminent war. Global stocks dropped and safe-haven government bonds rose on Monday after the United States said Moscow could invade Ukraine at any time. Though Russian assets also wobbled, they have yet to price in the toughest economic sanctions.

American warnings that an attack could happen in days pushed stories about the build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border to the top of financial news websites. However, the prospect of war with its neighbour was much less prominent in the Russian media. That reflects the disconnect between western warnings and the messaging from the Kremlin, which has repeatedly denied it is planning an invasion.

Markets reflect the division. While traders rushed into the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen, Russian assets aren’t pricing in the worst-case scenarios. Take Sberbank, whose shares slipped 5% on Monday. Russia’s biggest lender has erased last year’s gains but is still valued at around 1 times book value, according to Refinitiv data, compared with around 0.8 times in 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea. If American and European governments impose sanctions on Russian banks, many foreign investors, who held around 43% of Sberbank as of the latest filing, will probably have to sell. The rouble-based MOEX index, which slid around 3% on Monday, is still above its recent lows in late January.

The rouble is also proving resilient to talk of war. Granted, President Vladimir Putin has insulated Russia’s economy against western retaliation, and last week’s rate hike by the central bank helped prop up the currency. But investors are not pricing in anything like the recession triggered by sanctions in 2014, when the rouble lost almost 45% of its value against the dollar. Yields on 10-year Russian government bonds, which rose above 10% on Monday, are far short of the 16%-plus they reached in late 2014.

Even if Russia does invade, concerns about choking off gas supplies to Europe may mean the United States stops short of the most brutal sanctions. But western governments have plenty of other ways to inflict economic damage. If war really is imminent, there’s plenty more pain to come for investors.

Follow @dasha_reuters https://twitter.com/dasha_reuters on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Feb. 13.

- The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden during their call on Feb. 12 that Washington had failed to take Russia’s main concerns into account, and that it had received no “substantial answer” on key elements of its security demands.

- European and Asian stocks slipped on the morning of Feb. 14 as global investors moved to safe havens such as gold and government bonds. A gauge of volatility in European equities spiked to 33.95 points – its highest since Jan. 24.

- The Russian rouble was 0.2% weaker against the U.S. dollar by 1000 GMT on Feb. 14, while shares in Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, were down 3.5%.

- The rouble-based MOEX index slid 3.5%, close to its lowest level in 18 days, while the dollar-denominated RTS share index declined 4.9%.

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen, Karen Kwok and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.