Russian investors bought 47% of 2036 Eurobond, 65% of 2027 Eurobond -VTB Capital

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Investors from Russia bought 47% of Russia's new 2036 Eurobond issue and 65% of Russia's 2027 Eurobond issue, VTB Capital, a bookrunner of the placement, said on Thursday.

Russia raised 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the 2036 Eurobond to demand of over 1.4 billion euros. It also raised 500 million euros in the top-up issue of 2027 Eurobond, enjoying demand of more than 700 million euros, VTB Capital said.

($1 = 0.8189 euro)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukhd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

