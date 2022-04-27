US Markets
YNDX

Russian internet group Yandex reports $110 mln net loss in Q1

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian internet group Yandex on Wednesday reported an adjusted net loss of 8.1 billion roubles ($110 million) in the first quarter of this year, a week after withdrawing its 2022 financial guidance.

April 27 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Yandex on Wednesday reported an adjusted net loss of 8.1 billion roubles ($110 million) in the first quarter of this year, a week after withdrawing its 2022 financial guidance.

Yandex YNDX.O itself has not been targeted with western sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine, but the Nasdaq-listed firm has faced a range of issues in the past few weeks, from senior management changes to European Union criticism and concerns over servicing its debt.

Yandex said the net loss was primarily due to investments in its businesses in the first two months of the year.

($1 = 73.7170 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YNDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular