News & Insights

Russian-installed official: Ukraine targeted Baltic oil terminal

January 18, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine tried to attack a Russian oil terminal in St Petersburg with a drone in the early hours of Thursday, Vladimir Rogov, an official of the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said.

Russian authorities earlier reported that a hostile drone had been downed over the Leningrad region where St Petersburg is located, the first such attack on the province.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.