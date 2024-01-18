Russian-installed official: Ukraine targeted Baltic oil terminal

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine tried to attack a Russian oil terminal in St Petersburg with a drone in the early hours of Thursday, Vladimir Rogov, an official of the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said.

Russian authorities earlier reported that a hostile drone had been downed over the Leningrad region where St Petersburg is located, the first such attack on the province.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

