Russian-installed official: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant moves to Russian standards - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said on Friday that the town's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has begun working according to Russian standards, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Russia declared Zaporizhzhia region a part of its territory last month, a move rejected by Kyiv and unrecognised internationally.

