Russian inflation slows to 15.9% in June from 17.1% in May - statistics service

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Adds detail, table

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Annual consumer price inflation in Russia slowed to 15.9% in June from 17.1% in May, data showed on Friday, amid a strengthening of the rouble and sluggish consumer demand.

Month-on-month, prices fell 0.35%, mainly due to food prices falling.

High inflation has been the key concern among households for several years as it dents living standards, something that this year will be aggravated by a steep economic contraction triggered by the West's severing of economic ties in response to Russia sending its armed forces into Ukraine.

The statistics agency Rosstat gave the following details:

RUSSIAN CPI

June 22

May 22

June 21

Mth/mth pct change

-0.35%

+0.12%

+0.69%

- food

-1.10%

+0.60%

+0.64%

- non-food

-0.41%

-0.09%

+0.68%

- services

+0.88%

-0.32%

+0.76%

Y/Y pct change

+15.90%

+17.10%

+6.50%

Core CPI y/y pct change

+19.18%

+19.87%

+6.55%

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.