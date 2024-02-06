Russian inflation slowing as consumer demand eases - central bank

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Growth in consumer demand slowed in December 2023-January 2024, restraining price growth, Russia's central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank also said that inflationary pressure on Russia's economy had started showing signs of easing and said inflation would continue to slow.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Alison Williams)

