Russian inflation nears 7.5% in early Oct, highest since mid-2016

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia jumped to nearly 7.5% in early October, its highest since June 2016, data showed on Wednesday, adding to pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates for the sixth time this year.

Consumer inflation, the bank's main policy reference point, accelerated from 6.68% in August to 7.40% in September, data from statistics service Rosstat showed, above 7.1% predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The consumer price index rose further 0.26% in the week to Oct. 4, bringing the annual reading to 7.48%, the economy ministry said.

Inflation overshot the central bank's 4% target in late 2020 and shows no signs of slowing, eating into incomes already dented by the COVID-19 crisis and a weak rouble.

So far this year, consumer prices rose 5.48% compared with 3.32% in the same period of 2020, Rosstat said.

On Wednesday the central bank, which initially expected inflation to peak in March, said it would have to raise its 2021 forecast from 5.7%-6.2% and would publish new forecasts on Oct. 22, although it hoped inflation would start slowing in the fourth quarter.

The central bank's Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin signalled the bank is set to hike its key interest rate from 6.75% at its Oct. 22 meeting.

Rosstat gave the following details:

RUSSIAN CPI

Sept 21

Aug 21

Sept 20

Mth/mth pct change

+0.60

+0.17

-0.07

- food

+0.99

-0.51

-0.41

- non-food

+0.64

+0.80

+0.56

- services

+0.00

+0.32

-0.42

Y/Y pct change

+7.40

+6.68

+3.67

Core CPI y/y pct change

+7.61

+7.07

+3.27

