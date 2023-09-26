Russian inflation expectations rise to 11.7% in September -central bank

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households climbed to 11.7% in September from 11.5% in August, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Persistently accelerating inflation, exacerbated by the weak rouble, has led Russia to raise interest rates, most recently to 13% earlier this month.

The bank said inflationary expectations increased only for respondents with no savings. Businesses' price expectations had risen to their highest level since April 2022, the bank said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

