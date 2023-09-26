News & Insights

Russian inflation expectations rise to 11.7% in September -central bank

September 26, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households climbed to 11.7% in September from 11.5% in August, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Persistently accelerating inflation, exacerbated by the weak rouble, has led Russia to raise interest rates, most recently to 13% earlier this month.

The bank said inflationary expectations increased only for respondents with no savings. Businesses' price expectations had risen to their highest level since April 2022, the bank said.

