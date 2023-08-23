Russian inflation expectations rise to 11.5% in week after surprise rate hike

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households climbed to 11.5% in August from 11.1% in July, the central bank said on Wednesday, a little over a week after an emergency interest rate hike to 12%.

The Bank of Russia's 350-basis-point hike on Aug. 15 followed the rouble's slide to a near 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar on Aug. 14, from which it has since recovered to around 94.

"Against the backdrop of the rouble's weakening, expectations increased for respondents both with and without savings," the bank said.

The bank said businesses' price expectations had risen to their highest level since May 2022.

The central bank targets inflation at 4%, which it aims to achieve by next year. It has forecast inflation will fall to 5.0%-6.5% this year.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow)

