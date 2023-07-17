News & Insights

Russian inflation expectations jump to 11.1% in July -c.bank

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

July 17, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households climbed to 11.1% in July from 10.2% in June, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank targets inflation at 4%, which it aims to achieve by next year. It has forecast inflation will fall to 4.5%-6.5% this year.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

