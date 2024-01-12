Russian inflation ends 2023 at 7.42% after double-digit rise in 2022

Adds detail in paragraphs 6-8

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia ended 2023 at 7.42%, data from state statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday, at the upper end of the central bank's revised forecast, following double-digit price increases the year before.

Stubbornly high inflation is one of several challenges facing Russian President Vladimir Putin as he runs for re-election in March, along with high interest rates and a stark labour shortage.

However, soaring defence spending and Russia's success in evading a Western oil price cap are driving a recovery in growth that is helping ease economic concerns for now.

Annual inflation in December stood at 7.42% year on year, down from 7.48% a month earlier and just shy of analysts' expectations of a 7.6% reading. Inflation came in at the upper end of the central bank's 7.0%-7.5% forecast but well above the 4% inflation target.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.73% in December on a monthly basis after a 1.11% increase in November, the data showed, below analyst forecasts of a 0.9% increase. November had seen the fastest monthly rise since April 2022.

Meanwhile, consumer prices rose 0.26% in the period from Jan. 1-9, separate Rosstat data showed, faster than the same period a year ago.

Rising food inflation dogged Russian authorities toward the end of 2023, with Putin issuing a rare apology to the public and a rebuke of his government for soaring egg prices. Rosstat said egg prices rose 18.2% in December and 61.4% for the year as a whole.

The Bank of Russia hiked interest rates to 16% in December and with the key rate likely to remain in double digits throughout 2024, analysts expect growth to slow this year.

Rosstat gave the following details:

RUSSIAN CPI

Dec 23

Nov 23

Dec 22

Mth/mth pct change

+0.73

+1.11

+0.78

- food

+1.49

+1.55

+0.60

- non-food

+0.42

+0.53

+0.05

- services

+0.10

+1.23

+2.04

Y/Y pct change

+7.42

+7.48

+11.94

Core CPI y/y pct change

+6.83

+6.36

+14.31

