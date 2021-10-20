Russian inflation climbs to 7.78%, highest since February 2016

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia accelerated to 7.78% as of Oct. 18, its highest since February 2016, data from the economy ministry showed on Wednesday, just days before the central bank's policymakers are set to meet.

Inflation is a sensitive issue in Russia as it eats into incomes already dented by the COVID-19 crisis along with a weak rouble, and its further advance from 7.63% a week earlier makes a rate hike by the central bank look inevitable.

The central bank is widely expected to raise its key interest rate, now at 6.75%, for the sixth time so far this year on Oct. 22, in an attempt to bring inflation back to its 4% target.

The market on average expects the Bank of Russia to raise the rate by 50 basis points to 7.25% but some analysts expect a milder 25-basis-point step, a Reuters poll showed this week.

Higher rates are designed to tame inflation by making lending more expensive and by increasing the appeal of keeping money at banks' deposits.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Darya Korsunskaya Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.