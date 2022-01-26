Russian inflation accelerates to 8.64% as of Jan. 21

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer inflation accelerated to 8.64% as of Jan. 21, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, up from 8.62% a week earlier as Russia continues to grapple with rising prices amid a wider market rout due to escalating tensions over Ukraine.

The central bank raised its key interest rate seven times in 2021, to 8.50% from 4.25%, and analysts anticipate another hike at the next rate-setting meeting on Feb. 11.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.