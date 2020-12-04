Russian inflation accelerates to 4.4% yr/yr before central bank meeting

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russia's annual inflation reached 4.4% in November, exceeding expectations and the central bank's target, data from the statistics service showed on Friday, two weeks before the central bank's next rate-setting meeting.

The weaker rouble spurred inflation in recent months by making imports more expensive, which in theory limits the room for further monetary easing to help the economy recover from the coronavirus and falling oil prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected annual inflation at 4.3% in November, up from 4% in October.

The central bank this year slashed its key interest rate to a record low 4.25%, targeting inflation at 4%, and said it still saw some room to cut rates again, without indicating when.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted the central bank would leave rates unchanged at its Dec. 18 meeting and trim them by 25 basis points in 2021.

The Federal Statistics Service Rosstat gave the following details:

RUSSIAN CPI

Nov 20

Oct 20

Nov 19

Mth/mth pct change

+0.71

+0.43

+0.28

- food

+1.34

+0.62

+0.45

- non-food

+0.58

+0.68

+0.23

- services

+0.05

-0.13

+0.11

Y/Y pct change

+4.42

+3.99

+3.53

Core CPI y/y pct change

+3.87

+3.58

+3.48

