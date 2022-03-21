Russian households withdrew over 2 trln roubles from local banks in 2022 -central bank

Russian households have withdrawn more than 2 trillion roubles ($20.2 billion) from local banks since the start of the year, including 1.2 trillion roubles in February alone, the Russian central bank said on Monday.

It also said the corporate lending portfolio has risen by 2.4% from the start of February to early March, while retail lending increased by 1.1% last month.

The central bank has not reported the banking sector profit or loss this time, unlike it has done in the past.

