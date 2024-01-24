News & Insights

Russian households' inflation expectations drop to 12.7% in January -c.bank

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

January 24, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households fell to 12.7% in January from 14.2% in December, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 16% in December, hiking borrowing costs for the fifth consecutive meeting in response to stubborn inflation, and suggested that its tightening cycle was now close to completion.

The first rate-setting meeting of 2024 is due on Feb. 16.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.