Russian households' inflation expectations drop to 12.7% in January -c.bank

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households fell to 12.7% in January from 14.2% in December, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 16% in December, hiking borrowing costs for the fifth consecutive meeting in response to stubborn inflation, and suggested that its tightening cycle was now close to completion.

The first rate-setting meeting of 2024 is due on Feb. 16.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)

