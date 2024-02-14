News & Insights

Russian households' inflation expectations drop in February to 11.9% - central bank

February 14, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households fell to 11.9% in February from 12.7% in January, the central bank said on Wednesday, two days before its first rate-setting meeting of the year.

The Bank of Russia is widely expected to hold rates at 16% when it meets on Friday, after 850 basis points of rate hikes in five meetings since July, but economists are divided over the signal the bank will give to the market.

