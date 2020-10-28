Russian homebuilder Samolet's IPO order book covered -two sources

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Samolet's initial public offering (IPO) order book is covered, two sources with knowledge of the proceedings told Reuters on Wednesday.

Samolet Group, whose land bank stands at over 15 million square metres, said earlier this month it was planning an IPO on the Moscow Exchange in the fourth quarter, with shareholders planning to sell about 5.1% of the shares.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.