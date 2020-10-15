Russian homebuilder Samolet equity value estimated at up to 94 bln rub - source

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Samolet's equity value has been estimated at 81.8 billion to 94 billion roubles ($1.20 billion) by one of the organisers of its initial public offering (IPO), VTB Capital, while another, BCS, has estimated it at an average of 73.5 billion roubles, a financial markets source told Reuters.

Russia's Samolet Group, whose land bank stands at over 15 million square metres, said last week it was planning an IPO on the Moscow Exchange in the fourth quarter, with company shareholders planning to sell about 5.1% of shares.

($1 = 78.2975 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams)

