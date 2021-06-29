Russian homebuilder Inteco plans to double assets for 2023 IPO

By Tatiana Voronova

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Inteco plans to more than double its assets in two years to facilitate a potential initial public offering (IPO) that could take it out of state ownership, First Vice-President Evgenii Semenov told Reuters.

Inteco fell under state control in 2017 after Russia's Trust Bank took on non-core and non-performing assets of the three major private lenders rescued by the central bank.

"We plan to more than double our business by 2023," Semenov said, adding that an IPO is one of the options for Trust Bank to exit the business but the homebuilder would first need to build its asset base to $1 billion.

Inteco, established and once controlled by Elena Baturina, the wife of a former Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, is a symbol of Moscow's residential construction boom in the 1990-2000s. It changed hands in 2011 before the switch to Trust Bank.

Inteco owns about 1.7 million square metres of land and Semenov said the company's should be worth about 30 billion roubles ($413 million) by the end of this year, up from around 24 billion roubles in May.

The company is set to redeem 11.5 billion roubles in outstanding debt by the end of 2021 or early next year, so it could tap the debt market and acquire two to four projects a year to achieve its ambitious assets target, Semenov added.

The central bank spent nearly 3 trillion roubles to bailout lenders Otkritie, B&N and Promsvyazbank four years ago and is trying to recover at least some of the funds through asset sales.

($1 = 72.6675 roubles)

(Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by David Goodman)

