Russian hacker group says cyber attacks continue on Lithuania

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian hacker group Killnet told Reuters that it was continuing a major cyber attack on Lithuania on Tuesday in retaliation for Vilnius's decision to cease the transit of some goods under European Union sanctions to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.