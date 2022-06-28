US Markets

Russian hacker group says cyber attacks continue on Lithuania

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian hacker group Killnet told Reuters that it was continuing a major cyber attack on Lithuania on Tuesday in retaliation for Vilnius's decision to cease the transit of some goods under European Union sanctions to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

