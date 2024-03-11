Russian Grain Union says only 4% of winter cereals in poor condition

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - About 4% of winter cereals in Russia are in "poor and sparse" condition, the Russian Grain Union said on Monday, compared to a typical rate of 6% at this stage of the season.

The overall state of the crop is not a cause for concern, the association said. Its head, Arkady Zlochevsky, said grain exports in the current 2023/24 season could reach 70 million tons if the Russian government increases the quota by 4 million tons.

To date, exports have already amounted to a record 47 million tonnes, he said, and it would not be difficult to export the remaining 23 million if the price environment allowed it to be sold.

Russian grain exports last season amounted to about 60 million tons.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

