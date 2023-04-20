Russian grain quotas may be shared in bid to maximise exports

April 20 (Reuters) - Russian grain suppliers may be able to waive a part of their export quotas so they can be redistributed to other companies, a draft regulation shows, as Moscow seeks to maximise exports and avoid domestic oversupply.

Russia started setting export limits in 2020 to ensure it had enough grain for its domestic needs, distributing quotas among companies each season in proportion to the amount of grain they have exported in the past.

According to the draft, which was opened to input from the industry on Wednesday before being finalised, exporters who have already used up their quotas will be able to claim more from companies that do not use theirs.

They will not be allowed to top up their initial quota by more than 45%, however, the document says.

Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest agricultural producers, and are major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets.

Both countries agreed to a United Nations-brokered deal last July to facilitate grain exports from Black Sea ports blockaded by Russia's invasion, but Russia has indicated that it is unhappy with the deal and may try to prevent it operating beyond May 18.

The agriculture minister said on Wednesday that Russia's grain harvest was likely to be about 123 million tonnes this year, some 20% down on last year's record.

(Reporting by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

