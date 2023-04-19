Commodities

Russian grain harvest seen at 123 million tonnes in 2023 - agriculture minister

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

April 19, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin and Guy Faulconbridge for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia will probably harvest 123 million tonnes of grain in 2023, including 78 million tonnes of wheat, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told a government meeting on Wednesday.

The figures include the harvest from regions of Ukraine which Russia controls.

