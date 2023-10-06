Russian grain deliveries to Africa to start within a month - Ifax cites agriculture minister

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia will start delivering its grain to African countries within a month to six weeks, the Interfax news agency cited Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying on Friday.

"We are now finalising all the documents. I think that within a month - or a month and a half - they will start," Interfax quoted him as saying.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

