Russian govt plans to buy stake in Sberbank "depend on market situation"

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry's plan to start buying the central bank's stake in Sberbank SBER.MM, initially set for April, will depend on the market situation, deputy minister Vladimir Kolychev told reporters.

The finance ministry said last month it planned to use the National Wealth Fund in a multi-stage deal to buy 50% plus one share in Sberbank, the country's top bank, from the central bank.

Since then markets around the world, including Russia, have tumbled over fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus would hit global growth prospects.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jan Harvey)

