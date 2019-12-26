Russian govt considers using National Wealth Fund to buy Sberbank from c.bank- TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Russian government is considering using the country's National Wealth Fund (NWF) to buy the central bank's stake in Sberbank SBER.MM, TASS agency reported on Thursday, citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters on Wednesday that the government was considering using the NWF, which is managed by the finance ministry, to buy the central bank's stake in Sberbank.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Katya Golubkova and Gareth Jones)

