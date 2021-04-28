Russian government mulls measures to tackle metal products prices rise

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - The Russian government has proposed looking into a raft of measures in order to tackle excessive rises in prices of metal products, a spokesman for First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Wednesday.

He said that the possible measures include "a possibility of market-based regulations of prices" including by way of setting up inventories of metal products for further pricing interventions.

He added that the prices for metal products, such as pipes, steel bars and sheet metal, jumped by some 30% in late 2020 - early 2021.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.